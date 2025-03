The SPÖ’s “absolute” is a thorn in the side of the ÖVP

For eight decades now, the SPÖ has been flying the red flag in its Upper Styrian bastion of Judenburg, the ÖVP wants to break its "autocracy" and shape the "future of the town with heart and mind", says the black top candidate and councillor Andreas Brugger, setting out the direction for the municipal elections. Mayor Elke Florian can "only smile" at this declaration of war, as she says during a visit to the town hall for "Krone". "Because I can't see any election program behind it," says the red city leader.