Vacancies in Hartberg: new hotel brings hope

Hartberg would probably have liked to have done without this mention: On Wednesday evening, the East Styrian town was named in "Zeit im Bild" as a negative example of vacancies in the city center. The figure is almost 50 percent. "But Hartberg can also develop further," says Hannes Lindner, Managing Director of the consulting firm Standort + Markt, who does not see the situation as hopeless. "However, new uses will have to be considered." In other words, stores are unlikely to return to the city center in large numbers.