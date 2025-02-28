Building plans from Ringana
Vacancies in Hartberg: new hotel brings hope
There are few city centers where the vacancy rate is as high as in Hartberg. But now two projects are set to initiate a turnaround. Above all, the hotel of the leading company Ringana gives hope - also because it does without a restaurant.
Hartberg would probably have liked to have done without this mention: On Wednesday evening, the East Styrian town was named in "Zeit im Bild" as a negative example of vacancies in the city center. The figure is almost 50 percent. "But Hartberg can also develop further," says Hannes Lindner, Managing Director of the consulting firm Standort + Markt, who does not see the situation as hopeless. "However, new uses will have to be considered." In other words, stores are unlikely to return to the city center in large numbers.
As reported, the issue will also play a role in the upcoming municipal elections. ÖVP mayor Marcus Martschitsch wants to create a "new departure in the city center". Two projects should get the ball rolling: The city would like to buy the so-called Mogg-Haus behind the town hall, where the library and a specialist electrical retailer plan to move in.
City center as an "extended living room"
Even more significant, however, is the hotel owned by the fresh cosmetics company Ringana. It has acquired the former König bakery, where an accommodation facility with 35 to 40 rooms is to be built. "We are currently in the process of developing the final concept," says Ringana. The opening will probably take place at the end of next year.
One thing is already certain: there will be no spa area and no restaurant. "The Hartberg city center will serve as an extended living room and guests will be able to use the surrounding restaurants," says the plan. Only breakfast will be offered in the hotel.
Second building purchased
Ringana will bring partners from all over the world to Hartberg, but of course all other vacationers are also welcome. One focus could be weddings, as Hartberg Castle is not far away. Ringana has also bought an adjoining building, the use of which has not yet been fully determined. In any case, the town's politicians are delighted with the plans of their leading company.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
