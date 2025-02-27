“Light and shade” in the government program

Criticism of the approach to fully slatted floors

The Vier Pfoten organization also stated that there is still room for improvement when it comes to animal welfare, particularly with regard to the issue of fully slatted floors. "The agreement merely states that a new deadline for a ban must be decided by the end of May 2025 at the latest, in accordance with the requirements of the Constitutional Court," it explained in a press release. However, the organization is calling for a real ban. "However, this would mean that pigs would have to stand on straw and not on concrete - with or without slats."