Criticism also from NGOS
“Light and shade” in the government program
The first critical and laudatory comments on the new government program are being voiced: Some organizations are complaining that the rich are not being asked to pay enough and that too little is being done for climate and animal protection. And FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has criticized that it is not possible to speak of a "government programme" as the coalition has not yet been finalized.
After the presentation of the black-red-pink government program, Kickl explained that there was officially no government yet.
After all, the NEOS general assembly still has to give its approval. "And with the SPÖ, the jockeying for positions is still in full swing," the FPÖ leader raged on X.
AK: "Light and shade"
The Chamber of Labour sees "light and shade" in the 200-page government programme. More funding for the AMS and an employment package for older people are welcome. "As social partners, we will be actively involved in the concrete design of this package," explained AK President Renate Anderl.
The redesign of educational leave, measures to improve labor market integration and a second mandatory year of kindergarten are also positive.
AK-Präsidentin Renate Anderl
AK: More would have been possible with the "millionaires' tax"
In contrast, the increase in health insurance contributions for pensioners is painful, although this measure could no longer have been avoided after the notification to the EU Commission. "At least there is relief on prescription charges, which of course benefits older people in particular," says Anderl. More would also have been possible with the "millionaires' tax". The AK President is critical of the fact that the financing of family benefits such as childcare allowance is being shifted from companies to the general public.
Attac: "No wealth tax, no inheritance tax"
The globalization-critical network Attac criticizes the lack of a contribution from the richest. "No wealth tax, no inheritance tax, no fair taxation of capital gains," summarizes the organization. "Without a contribution from the richest, we are forgoing billions for the urgently needed climate-social restructuring of the economy." The announced expansion of the bank levy is to be welcomed in view of the billions in profits made by the banking sector - however, this is no substitute for progressive taxation of all corporate profits.
Attac criticizes the fact that energy suppliers are not obliged to pursue charitable goals. "Instead, the three parties continue to rely on speculative energy exchanges and questionable gas and hydrogen projects," the organization said in a press release.
The environmental protection organization GLOBAL 2000 recognizes sensible approaches, but also weaknesses in the programme. "It is positive that a climate protection law is to be enacted and that the government is committed to climate neutrality by 2040," the NGO stated. However, consistent policies are also needed above all at EU level.
Global 2000 recognizes "old thinking" in road construction
Expensive and outdated road construction projects are viewed critically. "There is still too much old thinking here, which we urgently need to overcome," explains Johannes Wahlmüller, climate and energy spokesperson at GLOBAL 2000. On the other hand, the commitment to expanding renewable energy is positive. GLOBAL 2000 also welcomes the phasing out of fossil gas for space heating and the renewed, clear commitment to reducing environmentally harmful subsidies.
Criticism of the approach to fully slatted floors
The Vier Pfoten organization also stated that there is still room for improvement when it comes to animal welfare, particularly with regard to the issue of fully slatted floors. "The agreement merely states that a new deadline for a ban must be decided by the end of May 2025 at the latest, in accordance with the requirements of the Constitutional Court," it explained in a press release. However, the organization is calling for a real ban. "However, this would mean that pigs would have to stand on straw and not on concrete - with or without slats."
On the other hand, the fact that the agreement includes labeling of animal foods is welcomed. But: "It only mentions labeling according to origin and not also according to husbandry method," criticizes Vier Pfoten.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
