Unplanned icon: Famous Che portrait turns 65

"The look almost scared me"

"It was a 'pac, pac': two shots and that was it," is how Korda (1928-2001) described the sound of his Leica in an interview. Once across, once up. "I was surprised. His intense gaze almost frightened me." Then Guevara disappears from view again. The former advertising and fashion photographer cuts off a palm branch and a head on the left and right side of the photo.