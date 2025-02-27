Speculation after death
Celebrities mourn the death of co-star Michelle Trachtenberg
Shock in Hollywood: Michelle Trachtenberg, known from "Gossip Girl" and "Buffy", has died at the age of just 39. Fans, friends and former colleagues such as Alyson Hannigan, Kim Cattrall, Blake Lively and Chace Crawford mourn the loss of a "force of nature", "sensitive soul" and "one-of-a-kind" friend.
Michelle was found lifeless in her New York apartment by her mother Lana at around 8am on Wednesday morning. The emergency services were alerted and there was nothing more they could do.
Death "not suspicious"
The unexpected death of the actress "is not considered suspicious", it was hastily stated in an initial statement. Paramedics declared the 39-year-old dead at the scene. Trachtenberg's PR team confirmed Michelle's death shortly afterwards.
Heated speculation online
Social media and US reports have since been rife with speculation about Trachtenberg's death. She is said to have recently undergone a liver transplant and died from the complications, according to ABC News.
It is also reported that Michelle had had alcohol problems for years. Trachtenberg's management has remained silent on the matter. So far, no official details about Michelle's death have been released.
"So talented, passed away far too soon"
Friends and co-stars cannot believe Trachtenberg's death. "Sex And The City" icon Kim Cattrall posted a joint photo on Instagram with the words "Rest easy, sweet Michelle". She also wrote on X: "Heartbreaking. So talented, way too young." The two were seen together in 2005's "The Ice Princess".
"Loving energy"
"I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle's passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of "Buffy". My thoughts are with Michelle's family and friends," mourned co-star Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother"), who played Trachtenberg's best friend Willow on "Buffy".
"Outrageously funny and attractive - a force of nature"
Chace Crawford also paid tribute to Trachtenberg: "Michelle was one of a kind. I still remember the first time she came on set and absolutely took it over. She was a force of nature and just so outrageously funny and attractive ... I remember those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. I love you."
"My heartis heavy today"
James Marsters, best known as vampire Spike in "Buffy", told People: "My heart is heavy today. We lost a beautiful soul." He described Trachtenberg as "insanely intelligent, uproariously funny and very talented". Her early death leaves a huge gap for all those who loved her.
"Lost a highly sensitive and good person"
Actress Blake Lively, who was in front of the camera with Trachtenberg for "Gossip Girl" from 2008 to 2012, shared a photo of their first meeting on Instagram. "Everything Trachtenberg did, she did 200 percent," she wrote in an Instagram story. "The world has lost a highly sensitive and good person in Michelle." Lively hopes that Trachtenberg's work and her big heart will remain unforgotten.
'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick also expressed his sadness and said he was "so sad" at the news of her death.
