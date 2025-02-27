Celebrities mourn the death of co-star Michelle Trachtenberg

"Lost a highly sensitive and good person"

Actress Blake Lively, who was in front of the camera with Trachtenberg for "Gossip Girl" from 2008 to 2012, shared a photo of their first meeting on Instagram. "Everything Trachtenberg did, she did 200 percent," she wrote in an Instagram story. "The world has lost a highly sensitive and good person in Michelle." Lively hopes that Trachtenberg's work and her big heart will remain unforgotten.