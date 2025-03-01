Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5 p.m.: TSV Hartberg meets WAC
20th round in Austria's Bundesliga: TSV Hartberg welcome Wolfsberger AC. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
With the fixed ticket for the championship group of the Bundesliga in sight, the WAC wants to continue its run in Hartberg today. Dietmar Kühbauer's side are unbeaten in six games, with the most recent 3-3 draw against WSG Tirol just a blip after five wins in a row. Even in the event of a defeat in Styria, Dietmar Kühbauer's squad are unlikely to lose their place in the top six with two rounds to go.
The lead to seventh place is currently nine points, so it would have to be the devil's own doing for the WAC to slip into the bottom half of the table. However, Kühbauer remembers the first duel of the season with the Styrians, which they deservedly lost 3-2. "It was never easy in Hartberg," said the Burgenland native. "Hartberg are a good team, and have been for years. We've never underestimated them, no matter where I've been coach. I see a hard piece of work, no doubt about it."
The draw in Tyrol should be both a reminder and a mission for his players. "I think everyone saw it: We stopped playing. Whenever we're active, we're a good team. When we're not active, we're not at the level we can play at. There will be games like that, but we all know very well: in the Bundesliga, just being there is often punished."
Hartberg want to make the most of their small chance
Hartberg are eighth and just two points off the champions' group, so hope is still alive ahead of the clashes with WAC, Rapid and Blau-Weiß Linz - despite the meagre three draws in the spring. "WAC are currently in very good form and are on a run," emphasized defender Raphael Hofer. "But we're confident that we'll pick up three points at the weekend, which can and will be very important for us."
In the previous week, TSV had to settle for a 0-0 draw at bottom club Altach, but had to make do with one man less for a good hour after Paul Komposch's harsh exclusion. At least a consistent defensive performance was something to be proud of. "If we can match our fighting spirit from the game in Altach and our play in Klagenfurt, then we don't need to worry," said coach Manfred Schmid ahead of the clash with his former club.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.