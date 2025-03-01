LIVE from 5 p.m.: TSV Hartberg meets WAC

The lead to seventh place is currently nine points, so it would have to be the devil's own doing for the WAC to slip into the bottom half of the table. However, Kühbauer remembers the first duel of the season with the Styrians, which they deservedly lost 3-2. "It was never easy in Hartberg," said the Burgenland native. "Hartberg are a good team, and have been for years. We've never underestimated them, no matter where I've been coach. I see a hard piece of work, no doubt about it."