Serb leader Dodik sentenced to one year in prison

Will there now be a referendum on independence?

The verdict, which is not yet final, was handed down in the absence of the two defendants. In contrast to Dodik, Lukić was acquitted of the charges on Wednesday. "There is no reason for concern," said the Serbian leader calmly after the verdict was announced. According to Bosnian media reports, he had learned to cope with more difficult things. In January, the 65-year-old had threatened an independence referendum in the event of a conviction.