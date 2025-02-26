Trial in Bosnia
Serb leader Dodik sentenced to one year in prison
The President of Republika Srpska was found guilty in court on Wednesday of disobeying the High Representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina. Milorad Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison and a six-year ban on political activities by the Federal Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Dodik and the head of the Bosnian-Serbian Official Gazette, Miloš Lukić, had to stand trial for violating the decisions of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, in July 2023. At that time, Dodik had signed two laws stating that the decisions of the Bosnian Constitutional Court in the small entity, the Republika Srpska, would not be respected, as would the decisions of the international Bosnia envoy Schmidt. The latter has far-reaching powers under the Dayton Peace Agreement.
Dodik: "This is a trial against the Republika Srpska"
Before the verdict was announced in the Bosnian Serb regional parliament on Tuesday, Dodik also held out the prospect of a ban on the activities of the Federal Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the public prosecutor's office in the smaller part of the country. According to Dodik on Platform X, the trial is actually a trial against the Republika Srpska and its institutions.
Will there now be a referendum on independence?
The verdict, which is not yet final, was handed down in the absence of the two defendants. In contrast to Dodik, Lukić was acquitted of the charges on Wednesday. "There is no reason for concern," said the Serbian leader calmly after the verdict was announced. According to Bosnian media reports, he had learned to cope with more difficult things. In January, the 65-year-old had threatened an independence referendum in the event of a conviction.
