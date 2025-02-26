James Blunt: Real emotions without any cynicism

Family ties from England

The Blunt audience has given him a very respectful welcome at the previous tour stops and the Wiener Stadthalle is also filled early for the rare guest. Songs such as "Live Forever", "I'm A Man, Not A Boy" and "The Ballad Of Benny & Alice" don't really take off at first, but the more he plays of his almost 45-minute set, the better he grooves with the fans. The emotional ballad "Loud", dedicated to his deceased best friend Vic, is completely convincing, "Get A Hold Of Yourself" brings a rock feeling to the program and in between there is some friendly joking and T-shirts are handed out to the audience. During the classic "The One And Only", the numerous Hawkes fans are no longer able to stay in their seats - some of them become painfully aware of how quickly three minutes can pass in 34 years. Chesney's younger (but older-looking) brother Jordan sits on stage on the drums, his son Indiana chokes the guitar and "looks just like I did in 1991", laughs the frontman. Comeback successful, the studio album "Living Arrows" follows on April 4 - more on that elsewhere.