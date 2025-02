Darabos now relies on former world champion as advisor

Darabos will be supported by Schlager and Liu Jia, who would act as sports director and vice president. The controversial ÖTTV President Wolfgang Gotschke and ÖTTV Sports Director Stefan Fegerl could be replaced. Allegations of psychological violence and neglect of players and coaches against the duo became public last year. Both had categorically denied this. Nevertheless, the conflict had led to massive rifts within the association. It is still unclear whether Gotschke/Fegerl will run with their own list in the election at the general assembly on March 30.