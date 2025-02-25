Before the Opera Ball debut
With “Rex” star Seebacher at the dress rehearsal
On Thursday evening, Styrian actor Ferdinand Seebacher will be attending the Opera Ball for the first time. At his dress rehearsal in Vienna, the Styrian revealed to the "Krone" what the new "Rex" star expects and why he would have liked to see Richard Lugner at the state ball.
He's the new guy! When the first take of the hit crime thriller "Kommissar Rex" is shot in April, actor Ferdinand Seebacher from Schladming will take up the trail with his colleague Maximilian Brückner and their partner with the cold snout. Shortly beforehand, he will be a star guest in the Campari stage box at the Vienna Opera Ball. A debut!
What Seebacher would have liked to experience
"Yes, it's my first Opera Ball. And I'm a little sad that I'm a year too late," Seebacher tells us when the Krone meets him at the tailcoat fitting at Peek & Cloppenburg in Vienna. What does he mean? "I would have loved to have seen Richard Lugner and all the action around him. I think it must have been a spectacle in itself." He, who has just returned from the Berlinale, on his expectations of the Ball of Balls: "I'm trying to go there with an open mind. But I think it will be breathtaking what is on offer there. The opera house is already a very beautiful building in itself. ."
By the way, the 35-year-old actor is top in the business. He's even working tomorrow: "I have a recording for a show (...) after which I'll let the evening and night fade away nicely."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.