New search for missing flight MH370

The plane had suddenly disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and veered off course for an unknown reason. So far, only a few dozen pieces of wreckage have washed up on various coasts. There is still no trace of the main fuselage of the plane, the 239 occupants from 14 countries or the flight recorder. The disappearance of the plane is one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.