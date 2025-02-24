Provincial government promises efficiency & security

Just over 700 days ago, the People's Party and the Freedom Party presented their working agreement after the state elections. Now an "interim balance sheet" has been drawn up in the House of Digitalization in Tulln. "45% of the agreed points have already been processed, 40% are in the pipeline," explained Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), who also emphasized that two "very different parties" are working together here. Provincial deputy Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) confirmed this and continued: "We are working calmly but consistently and implementing a program for the majority. We are walking a path of reason together."