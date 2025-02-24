ÖVP and FPÖ agree
Provincial government promises efficiency & security
It wasn't a love match after the provincial elections: but at the provincial government retreat, the ÖVP and FPÖ showed what they want to achieve "for the citizens" ...
Just over 700 days ago, the People's Party and the Freedom Party presented their working agreement after the state elections. Now an "interim balance sheet" has been drawn up in the House of Digitalization in Tulln. "45% of the agreed points have already been processed, 40% are in the pipeline," explained Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), who also emphasized that two "very different parties" are working together here. Provincial deputy Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) confirmed this and continued: "We are working calmly but consistently and implementing a program for the majority. We are walking a path of reason together."
State Security Council from March
As part of the government retreat, both politicians announced that a state security council would begin its work at the beginning of March. The aim: to consistently fight against political Islam and - as far as possible - prevent terrorist attacks such as the one in Villach.
More efficient state administration
At the same time, a three-point plan is to make the state administration more efficient. A coordinated nationwide deployment of all experts in projects is planned. At the same time, the simplification of procedures and the removal of excessive requirements should make life easier for citizens and businesses. Strengthening digitalization is also an issue. Wolfgang Ecker, President of the Chamber of Commerce, and Markus Wieser, Head of the Chamber of Labor, helped negotiate these changes.
Also fixed: money to secure jobs and expand the transport infrastructure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
