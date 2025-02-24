The “Krone” invites you to “Mickey 17”

These missions harbor extreme dangers and unknown risks. Therefore, manpower is needed for the most dangerous missions - often with almost certain death as a consequence. This is where the so-called "Expendables" come into play, clones like Mickey who are considered expendable. They take on suicidal tasks, such as repair missions under deadly radiation. However, thanks to a brain upload, they can be recreated again and again using "3D printing" - including all their memories and personality traits.