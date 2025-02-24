xXtra Movie Night
The “Krone” invites you to “Mickey 17”
On March 6, the xXtra Movie Night takes place in the Austrian Cineplexx cinemas and presents the new science fiction hit "Mickey 17". The "Krone" invites you to be there and is giving away 5x2 tickets each for the Cineplexx cinemas in Salzburg, Villach and Innsbruck.
With Mickey 17, Bong Joon Ho brings his next visionary cinematic experience to the big screen. At the center is Mickey Barnes, an unexpected hero who finds himself in an extreme situation: His employer demands absolute dedication from him - to the point of death. Because Mickey's job consists of dying over and over again.
The film is based on the science fiction novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. In his book, the New York cancer researcher and quantum physicist not only gives the subject of cloning a satirical touch, but also profound philosophical perspectives. In his vision of the future, humanity spreads seemingly aimlessly across distant star systems in the style of a diaspora - every halfway habitable planet is colonized.
These missions harbor extreme dangers and unknown risks. Therefore, manpower is needed for the most dangerous missions - often with almost certain death as a consequence. This is where the so-called "Expendables" come into play, clones like Mickey who are considered expendable. They take on suicidal tasks, such as repair missions under deadly radiation. However, thanks to a brain upload, they can be recreated again and again using "3D printing" - including all their memories and personality traits.
Take part and win
Together with Cineplexx, the "Krone" is now giving away 5x2 tickets for the xXtra Movie Night on March 6 at the above-mentioned cinemas in Salzburg, Villach and Innsbruck, where you can experience the new science fiction hit Mickey 17 in advance.
Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is February 28, 09:00.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.