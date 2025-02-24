Vorteilswelt
The “Krone” invites you to “Mickey 17”

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 05:26

On March 6, the xXtra Movie Night takes place in the Austrian Cineplexx cinemas and presents the new science fiction hit "Mickey 17". The "Krone" invites you to be there and is giving away 5x2 tickets each for the Cineplexx cinemas in Salzburg, Villach and Innsbruck. 

With Mickey 17, Bong Joon Ho brings his next visionary cinematic experience to the big screen. At the center is Mickey Barnes, an unexpected hero who finds himself in an extreme situation: His employer demands absolute dedication from him - to the point of death. Because Mickey's job consists of dying over and over again.

The film is based on the science fiction novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. In his book, the New York cancer researcher and quantum physicist not only gives the subject of cloning a satirical touch, but also profound philosophical perspectives. In his vision of the future, humanity spreads seemingly aimlessly across distant star systems in the style of a diaspora - every halfway habitable planet is colonized.

(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
(Bild: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

These missions harbor extreme dangers and unknown risks. Therefore, manpower is needed for the most dangerous missions - often with almost certain death as a consequence. This is where the so-called "Expendables" come into play, clones like Mickey who are considered expendable. They take on suicidal tasks, such as repair missions under deadly radiation. However, thanks to a brain upload, they can be recreated again and again using "3D printing" - including all their memories and personality traits.

Take part and win
Together with Cineplexx, the "Krone" is now giving away 5x2 tickets for the xXtra Movie Night on March 6 at the above-mentioned cinemas in Salzburg, Villach and Innsbruck, where you can experience the new science fiction hit Mickey 17 in advance.

(Bild: Cinepromotion)
(Bild: Cinepromotion)

Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is February 28, 09:00.

