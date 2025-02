And now, Mr. Merz? German Mission Impossible

Friedrich Merz has done it. At the age of 69, he has achieved the great political comeback that everyone outside the CDU had doubted for decades. Germany has long been estranged from Merz. Now he clearly leads the CDU into first place, while his supposed rival candidate Olaf Scholz suffers the worst defeat that the SDP and an incumbent Chancellor have ever experienced. Scholz, who was never treated with the same hostility by the traditional media as his challenger Merz, almost drove the country and the party to the wall with the traffic light coalition. Now he is being served the bill.