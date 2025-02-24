"Small-scale" gambling
Opposition takes aim at new gambling law
The draft is out and the criticism continues. As reported, the Salzburg state government is planning to legalize "small-scale gambling". The key data: 472 new, legal machines are to be installed in licensed small casinos. Player protection is to be strengthened and illegal gambling dens pushed back. That is the plan.
Greens find "cluelessness"
The law is under review until March 13. An initial list of questions from the Greens to Provincial Councillor Christian Pewny (FPÖ) has already been answered. Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Greens) says: "According to its own statements, the state government does not even know how many legal gaming machines there are at present. Pewny is once again clueless: when asked how high the social costs of gambling addiction are, he replies that the 'question does not relate to the area of expertise of my department' and 'therefore cannot be answered'." And this despite the fact that Pewny had referred to a corresponding study with concrete figures in a previous reply.
Doubts about control options
For David Egger, SPÖ member of the provincial parliament, the new law is already a mistake in two respects. He sees the danger in municipalities that casinos will be added to overflowing betting offices. This is a nuisance for mayors everywhere. On the other hand, Egger doubts the control options. "How do you guarantee strict controls, how many supervisory bodies are available for this? The state is cutting 100 jobs in the administration and wants to control new casinos? I think that's impossible. Politics is being made here on the backs of gambling addicts!" An inquiry by the SPÖ in the next provincial parliament should shed light on this.
