Opposition takes aim at new gambling law

Greens find "cluelessness"

The law is under review until March 13. An initial list of questions from the Greens to Provincial Councillor Christian Pewny (FPÖ) has already been answered. Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Greens) says: "According to its own statements, the state government does not even know how many legal gaming machines there are at present. Pewny is once again clueless: when asked how high the social costs of gambling addiction are, he replies that the 'question does not relate to the area of expertise of my department' and 'therefore cannot be answered'." And this despite the fact that Pewny had referred to a corresponding study with concrete figures in a previous reply.