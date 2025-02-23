Need to rethink?
Financial worries bring diesel buses back into play
In St. Pölten, public transport is being put out to tender again - even though financial support from the federal and state governments is uncertain. Will electric buses fall victim to the austerity measures?
The Lup city bus is being put on a new footing in St. Pölten. There is no way around it, as the existing system is due to expire in 2027. A new concept has been under development for three years, and on Monday the city senate meeting will decide on the commissioning of the tender. Although the planning has been going on for so long, there are big question marks at the end - especially behind the financing.
The Lup is to become electric. However, our growing city also needs to expand public transport. This expansion is a top priority for me.
Bürgermeister Matthias Stadler
No agreement
Despite intensive negotiations, there is still no agreement with the federal and state governments as to whether the one-third funding can be continued. From the current perspective, St. Pölten would have to bear the loss of operations alone - a huge problem for the financially strapped provincial capital. "We hope that the new federal government and a transport minister capable of acting will give the matter new impetus and that we can get our previous partners back on board," explains Mayor Matthias Stadler.
Funding has expired
In addition to the unresolved funding issue, there is another problem: the previous federal funding for the switch to e-buses is coming to an end. In addition to the expansion of the network, the electric drive should have been one of the most important innovations. Now it is no longer possible to rule out staying with the cheaper diesel buses.
Basic version first
In order to be able to go into operation on time in summer 2027, the town hall says that the Europe-wide tender must be pushed ahead despite these uncertainties. It should now be designed as flexibly as possible. A basic version that is affordable for the city could then be expanded in stages if an agreement is reached with the federal and state governments at a later date.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.