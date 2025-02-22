Wild chase
On the A23: speeding car flees from police at 230 km/h!
Breakneck scenes took place on Friday shortly before midnight on the A23! A 21-year-old speeding driver first caused a stir with several misfires, then engaged in a wild chase with the Vienna police, putting the lives of countless road users in danger.
It all began in the Stadlau tunnel area when a plainclothes patrol noticed a car causing a stir with loud backfires. But instead of stopping, the driver suddenly accelerated and sped through the area near Raffineriestraße at speeds of up to 230 km/h - endangering the lives of all other road users!
Escape car deliberately touched
The young Austrian repeatedly swerved into the lanes of oncoming traffic, taking risky overtaking maneuvers in the process. Several police patrols supported the pursuit and chased the speeding driver through Vienna-Stadlau. But the horsepower hog was not so easy to stop: It was only when he tried to re-enter the A23 at Donaustadtstraße that the plainclothes patrol officers made their final maneuver. With a targeted jolt to the rear axle, they finally brought the getaway car to a halt.
Arrest and serious charges
The 21-year-old was provisionally arrested on the spot. The charges are serious: intentional endangerment of the public, resisting public authority and attempted grievous bodily harm! His driving license was taken away immediately and the car confiscated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.