Wild chase

On the A23: speeding car flees from police at 230 km/h!

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 12:58

Breakneck scenes took place on Friday shortly before midnight on the A23! A 21-year-old speeding driver first caused a stir with several misfires, then engaged in a wild chase with the Vienna police, putting the lives of countless road users in danger. 

0 Kommentare

It all began in the Stadlau tunnel area when a plainclothes patrol noticed a car causing a stir with loud backfires. But instead of stopping, the driver suddenly accelerated and sped through the area near Raffineriestraße at speeds of up to 230 km/h - endangering the lives of all other road users!

Escape car deliberately touched
The young Austrian repeatedly swerved into the lanes of oncoming traffic, taking risky overtaking maneuvers in the process. Several police patrols supported the pursuit and chased the speeding driver through Vienna-Stadlau. But the horsepower hog was not so easy to stop: It was only when he tried to re-enter the A23 at Donaustadtstraße that the plainclothes patrol officers made their final maneuver. With a targeted jolt to the rear axle, they finally brought the getaway car to a halt.

Arrest and serious charges
The 21-year-old was provisionally arrested on the spot. The charges are serious: intentional endangerment of the public, resisting public authority and attempted grievous bodily harm! His driving license was taken away immediately and the car confiscated.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

