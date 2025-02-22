Linz cult chef has a new place to work

"Schweindalwirt" joins the court

He adds a majestic alliance to his imperial world of pleasure: Mario Mayer, the Linz original, widely known as the "Schweindalwirt vom Donauplatz", joins the august court of the "Kaiser Franz" snack bar. A fact that also made his almost 1,500 fans rejoice when he made the announcement on social media - especially as many had not expected him to be back in the kitchen so soon after his departure from Donauplatz at the end of last year.