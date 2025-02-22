From March 10
Linz cult chef has a new place to work
At the end of last year, the legendary "Schweindalwirt" chef Mario Mayer hung up his apron to return to the stove for an "imperial shoulder-to-shoulder" from March 10. In future, the Linz original will be wielding the wooden spoon in the royal court kitchen of "Kaiser Franz" Wohlmuth.
Since last summer, the royal sausage stall with cult status, "Kaiser Franz" Wohlmuth, has reigned in the former Hexenpfandl in Rubensstraße on the city limits of Traun. As Krone readers know, he was forced to relocate after the lease for his snack bar in Untergaumberg was terminated after almost ten years.
"Never regretted the change of location"
But nine months later, he no longer sheds a tear for his old "Schloss". "Business is sensational. We have lots of birthday parties and the artificial ice rink for hobby curling has been a hit so far," says Wohlmuth, who has now pulled off another coup.
"Schweindalwirt" joins the court
He adds a majestic alliance to his imperial world of pleasure: Mario Mayer, the Linz original, widely known as the "Schweindalwirt vom Donauplatz", joins the august court of the "Kaiser Franz" snack bar. A fact that also made his almost 1,500 fans rejoice when he made the announcement on social media - especially as many had not expected him to be back in the kitchen so soon after his departure from Donauplatz at the end of last year.
"My fish soup will also be back"
"From Monday to Thursday, I'll be cooking at Franz's in future," says Mayer, who will be serving all his hearty delicacies - whether schnitzel, roast pork and roast beef or his legendary fish soup. It all starts on March 10.
