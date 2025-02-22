The shamans’ tricks “have been around for a long time”

High number of unreported cases

"If someone is in poor health and is told that they can be helped by the laying on of hands or other traditional rituals, they are grateful and receptive to any help. This is exploited like crazy," says the chief investigator, explaining the scam in which the fraudsters create an emotional dependency: "I estimate that we have between five and ten cases per year in Upper Austria using this method. But not all of them are reported. There is a corresponding number of unreported cases."