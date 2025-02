Spectacular stage death of the drama queen

"As you know, I'm a drama queen," laughs Ushakova, "which is why I love the role of the diva Floria Tosca in this exciting story, which is a real thriller. We singers become singing actors here". Since the world premiere in 1900, the thrilling libretto about the Roman singer and her lover, the painter and republican Mario Cavaradossi (Eric Reddet) and the corrupt, brutal police chief Baron Scarpia (Thomas Weinhappel), which takes place in Rome in less than 24 hours in June 1800, has been captivating audiences.