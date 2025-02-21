Philipp Kloimstein leaves Maria Ebene Foundation

"After careful consideration due to the media coverage of recent weeks, I have decided that it is no longer possible to work in a trusting, meaningful and appreciative manner and have asked the Board of Trustees of the Maria Ebene Foundation to terminate my contract of employment by mutual agreement," explained Primar Philipp Kloimstein in a press release on Friday morning. As reported, criticism of the foundation has been voiced in the recent past. Bernhard Amann from the drug counseling center "Ex und Hopp" criticized the management of the outpatient clinic and an alleged shortage of specialists, which meant that some beds could not be filled. Kloimstein rejected the accusations.



Thanks to Primar

"We very much regret this step and would also like to thank head physician Philipp Kloimstein for his great dedication and tireless commitment to the patients and the foundation over the past five years or so," said President Manfred Brunner on behalf of the Maria Ebene Foundation. It is now the task of those responsible for the foundation, in coordination with the state of Vorarlberg, to find an interim management and at the same time to begin the search for a new, suitably qualified hospital management as quickly as possible by means of a public tender. "We are currently in the process of sorting all this out. All beds are currently occupied and, thanks to our highly motivated staff, operations are continuing without restrictions. Primar Kloimstein has also offered us his full support for an orderly transition," concludes Brunner.



Dr. Kloimstein, a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy, took up his position as Medical Director of the Maria Ebene Foundation in April 2020, a challenging time with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.



Maria Ebene Foundation

The Maria Ebene Foundation, based in Frastanz, is the Vorarlberg competence center with supra-regional significance in all addiction issues. As a foundation with various tasks ranging from prevention to the treatment of addiction, it is responsible for the Maria Ebene Hospital, the Carina therapy ward, the Clean counseling center in Bregenz, Feldkirch and Bludenz, the Bregenz drop-off center and the Supro prevention facility - health promotion and prevention - in Götzis.





