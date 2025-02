After funeral march: police also secure funeral

More than 4,000 people gathered in Villach on Tuesday evening to mourn together and remember the young man who was torn from life in such a shocking way. People cried in each other's arms - a sea of candles, teddy bears, letters and flowers were laid down at the scene of the crime. The moving images from the Drau town went around the world. It was a painful evening for the mourners in attendance and a huge challenge for the emergency services.