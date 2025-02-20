“It was important that pupils were not affected”



Strikes throughout Lower Austria

Whether in St. Pölten, Gänserndorf, at Schwechat Airport, in Himberg, Mistelbach, Horn or Hollabrunn and regardless of whether at ÖBB Postbus, Dr. Richard or other private companies: "There was quite a lot going on everywhere. There were also a lot of people who didn't actually have to start work until later. The mood was good," says Pammer, adding that pay and working conditions were simply no longer right for the vast majority. There were strikes at 13 locations in Lower Austria. According to initial estimates by the union, almost 500 bus drivers took part in the strikes.