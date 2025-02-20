Vorarlberg must save: Where to find the millions?

It can't go on like this: The state of Vorarlberg did not actually want to take on any new debt in 2024. Instead, the decision was made to use 159 million euros from reserves to close the gap between expected income and expenditure. However, this withdrawal from the "savings stocking" was not enough - and not by a long shot: in total, the state of Vorarlberg spent around 84 million euros more than planned in the previous year, as Wallner announced on Wednesday evening. He cited "necessary measures" as the reason for this: for example, the state had passed on the entire share of the Future Fund for Elementary Education to the municipalities, the state electricity cost subsidy law had also been extended and various special financial aids had been distributed to the municipalities.