Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mountain of debt

Vorarlberg must save: Where to find the millions?

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 10:29

The state of Vorarlberg has spent 83.9 million euros more than originally estimated in 2024. Now it's time to save hard. A working group set up by Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) is to clarify how this should be done.

0 Kommentare

It can't go on like this: The state of Vorarlberg did not actually want to take on any new debt in 2024. Instead, the decision was made to use 159 million euros from reserves to close the gap between expected income and expenditure. However, this withdrawal from the "savings stocking" was not enough - and not by a long shot: in total, the state of Vorarlberg spent around 84 million euros more than planned in the previous year, as Wallner announced on Wednesday evening. He cited "necessary measures" as the reason for this: for example, the state had passed on the entire share of the Future Fund for Elementary Education to the municipalities, the state electricity cost subsidy law had also been extended and various special financial aids had been distributed to the municipalities.

With a budget volume of around 2.5 billion euros, the state's debt level officially amounted to around 450 million euros at the end of 2024. In the current year, the debt is likely to increase by a further 200 million euros.

Zitat Icon

Our primary goal is to secure the financial stability of the country in the long term.

Landeshauptmann Markus Walner (ÖVP)

Experts sound out savings potential
In view of these unedifying prospects, Wallner and his deputy Christof Bitschi (FPÖ) have announced their intention to consolidate the state budget. A working group set up by the governor, consisting of financial experts from the provincial administration and the control and property departments, is now to identify potential savings. "Our primary goal is to secure the financial stability of the province in the long term," emphasizes Wallner. "We are working hard to overcome the financial challenges in order to regain more room for maneuver in the medium term."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf