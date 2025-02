Bartosch reacts with surprise to sponsor post

Among other things, it was about the managing directors Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold: The resignations of the two were revoked at the last ÖFB presidium meeting. The vote ended 2:0 - Bartosch was the only one to vote in favor in his dual role as ÖFB boss and president of the Styrian Football Association. The remaining members of the presidium abstained from voting - which amounted to a non-vote. Hollerer and Neuhold will now remain in office beyond May 31. How long remains to be seen.