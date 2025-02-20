Four degree programs
MCI focuses on local people at the Lienz Campus
At the Lienz Campus, the focus is on East Tyroleans and students from the surrounding neighborhood. With four degree courses, the aim is also to make additional training attractive for local companies.
New degree courses, closer cooperation with Innsbruck and a stronger connection to the region - these were the arguments used by the province of Tyrol, the East Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce and the Management Center Innsbruck (MCI for short) to present the new plans for the campus in Lienz last year.
Local companies work closely with us as an entrepreneurial university, which is a springboard to first-class jobs in the region.
Standortleiter Hansjörg Jaufenthaler
This year, too, the East Tyrolean university location is stirring the advertising drum and is focusing primarily on those with ties to the region. This includes not only students from East Tyrol, but also from Upper Carinthia, South Tyrol and Pinzgau. Site manager Hansjörg Jaufenthaler also sees the campus as an opportunity for local companies to secure and expand the high level of innovation: "The local companies work closely with us as an entrepreneurial university, which is a springboard to first-class jobs in the region."
The offer in Lienz: four Bachelor's degree courses in the fields of mechatronics, medical, health & sports technology, environmental, process & energy technology and industrial engineering.
Four degree programs, clear target group
Students on one of these courses will complete half of their training in East Tyrol. The second part takes place at the MCI in Innsbruck. The part-time course in Lienz is also an opportunity for local companies, says course director Martin Pillei, who adds: "The part-time course at MCI Campus Lienz is also an opportunity for companies in the region. Employees can stay in work and still continue their education."
The target group for technology studies at the MCI is by no means just high school graduates. This is also shown by an evaluation of the degrees: Only around ten percent of technology students have an HTL baccalaureate, far more have an HAK or AHS baccalaureate or even a university entrance qualification.
