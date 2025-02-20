MCI focuses on local people at the Lienz Campus

This year, too, the East Tyrolean university location is stirring the advertising drum and is focusing primarily on those with ties to the region. This includes not only students from East Tyrol, but also from Upper Carinthia, South Tyrol and Pinzgau. Site manager Hansjörg Jaufenthaler also sees the campus as an opportunity for local companies to secure and expand the high level of innovation: "The local companies work closely with us as an entrepreneurial university, which is a springboard to first-class jobs in the region."