Retailer Otto terminates 480 call center employees

Alzenau, Bad Salzuflen, Bochum, Niederzier, Kassel, Leipzig, Stuttgart and Nuremberg are to be closed as of August 31. As a result, 480 employees will lose their jobs. They are to receive severance pay or an offer to transfer to a transfer company. Such a company takes on employees on a temporary basis, provides them with further training and, ideally, places them back on the job market. According to Otto, the so-called transfer short-time working allowance is topped up.