Bulls before the supplement
If Joker stings, the premier league is fixed
Defenseman Sinn wanted to come down on Monday, but not lose the tension. The supplementary game at home against Ljubljana awaits on Wednesday and with it the huge chance to finally shake off Bolzano in the battle for second place and a Champions League ticket.
Hopefully we'll sleep until nine or ten, then go to the ice arena on our bikes," said ice bull Phillip Sinn after the 4:2 win against Asiago. Which also included time with the family afterwards. "To calm down a bit, especially after the definitely intense four-game program recently with little sleep." Although: The last two games before the end of the basic round should remain the focus.
The follow-up at home against Olimpija Ljubljana awaits on Wednesday. The wild card for Oliver David's crew ("I'll be spending a lot of time on the couch on Monday"). If they win after regulation time, the race for second place in the Ice Hockey League and thus the Champions League ticket against Bolzano will be won early.
Not even Friday's final game can change that. The champions, who are still visiting Szekesfehervar, would still have the edge over the South Tyroleans, who also acquired Asiago striker Saracino, even if they were tied on points thanks to their 9-3 duel record.
Leaders KAC have had their ticket to the premier league in the bag since Sunday, but are only four points ahead after a 2:3 n. V. in Linz. A Friday showdown for first place is also still possible
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.