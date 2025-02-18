Vorteilswelt
Bulls before the supplement

If Joker stings, the premier league is fixed

18.02.2025 12:30

Defenseman Sinn wanted to come down on Monday, but not lose the tension. The supplementary game at home against Ljubljana awaits on Wednesday and with it the huge chance to finally shake off Bolzano in the battle for second place and a Champions League ticket.

Hopefully we'll sleep until nine or ten, then go to the ice arena on our bikes," said ice bull Phillip Sinn after the 4:2 win against Asiago. Which also included time with the family afterwards. "To calm down a bit, especially after the definitely intense four-game program recently with little sleep." Although: The last two games before the end of the basic round should remain the focus.

Sinn scored his first goal of the season against Asiago and has his sights set on the Ljubljana supplement. (Bild: Gintare Karpaviciute - EC Red Bull Salzburg)
Sinn scored his first goal of the season against Asiago and has his sights set on the Ljubljana supplement.
(Bild: Gintare Karpaviciute - EC Red Bull Salzburg)

The follow-up at home against Olimpija Ljubljana awaits on Wednesday. The wild card for Oliver David's crew ("I'll be spending a lot of time on the couch on Monday"). If they win after regulation time, the race for second place in the Ice Hockey League and thus the Champions League ticket against Bolzano will be won early.

 Not even Friday's final game can change that. The champions, who are still visiting Szekesfehervar, would still have the edge over the South Tyroleans, who also acquired Asiago striker Saracino, even if they were tied on points thanks to their 9-3 duel record.

Leaders KAC have had their ticket to the premier league in the bag since Sunday, but are only four points ahead after a 2:3 n. V. in Linz. A Friday showdown for first place is also still possible

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
