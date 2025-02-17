Grinning terrorist:
“Wanted to kill as many as possible!”
He stabbed people in the heart and stomach with a knife he had bought three days earlier! Under interrogation, the IS fanatic from Villach shows no remorse.
Murder and five counts of attempted murder - the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt has now applied for the Villach Grinse assassin to be remanded in custody. Two of the victims are still in intensive care. One man (32) suffered a heart attack and a 15-year-old suffered abdominal injuries. Both only survived thanks to a perfect rescue chain.
"Islamic State until the Last Judgement"
In the interrogations in Arabic, the suspected Syrian Ahmad G. is ice-cold and unrepentant. "I wanted to kill as many people as possible and then have myself shot by the police," was his shock confession. During the interrogations, the 23-year-old IS killer also made statements about his own online radicalization through Islamist influencers. Everything had happened very quickly within three months on TikTok.
In his room in the shared flat (the two flatmates were not aware of anything), the investigators found an IS flag with an oath of allegiance that he had apparently made himself from bin bags. An excerpt: "The Islamic State will remain until the coming of the Last Judgement. They fight (), they kill and will be killed."
Among others, a 15-year-old was stabbed several times, including in the stomach. Tragically, he is expected to suffer permanent consequences.
He bought the murder weapon, a ten-centimeter folding knife, three days before the attack for around 150 euros. However, the 23-year-old IS fanatic lost his courage during his first attempt, and on Saturday at 4 p.m. the horror began! Meanwhile, further details about the Villach knife terrorist are becoming known. His extended family is spread across half of Europe, with siblings living in Germany and another brother in Carinthia.
In custody in Germany for forging ID cards
Explosive: The Syrian served a four-day substitute prison sentence in Germany for forging documents because he was unable to pay the fine! And how did the asylum procedure work here? He came to Austria as an 18-year-old. After Germany deported him on a first attempt because of the forged ID, he then submitted an application in Vienna at the end of September 2020. He had fled the armed conflict in his home country: "In Syria, I have to join the military. Either the Syrian army or the Kurdish militia. I don't want to commit war crimes." That's why he - like so many Syrians with the same story - was granted refugee protection status at the beginning of 2021, initially until July 2028. A fatal mistake that a 14-year-old schoolboy paid for with his life.
Carnival recording takes place despite attack
Following the horrific act, there will be a mourning rally in Klagenfurt on Monday and in Villach on Tuesday. In the carnival stronghold, laughter has given way to mourning. Despite the terrible attack, the TV recording of the carnival session will still take place for the time being, but the politicians have already canceled it. It has not yet been decided whether the big parade will go ahead as planned next Saturday.
