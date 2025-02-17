“Wanted to kill as many as possible!”

In custody in Germany for forging ID cards

Explosive: The Syrian served a four-day substitute prison sentence in Germany for forging documents because he was unable to pay the fine! And how did the asylum procedure work here? He came to Austria as an 18-year-old. After Germany deported him on a first attempt because of the forged ID, he then submitted an application in Vienna at the end of September 2020. He had fled the armed conflict in his home country: "In Syria, I have to join the military. Either the Syrian army or the Kurdish militia. I don't want to commit war crimes." That's why he - like so many Syrians with the same story - was granted refugee protection status at the beginning of 2021, initially until July 2028. A fatal mistake that a 14-year-old schoolboy paid for with his life.