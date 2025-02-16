"No, I want ..."
Daniil Medvedev has also reacted to tennis star Jannik Sinner's ultimately rather lenient three-month ban following his doping offense with perhaps more "hidden" criticism than Nick Kyrgios, but nevertheless the Russian said that he hoped other players would also be able to reach a settlement in talks with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). "If that wasn't possible, it would be bizarre," said the world number eight.
"I hope that the players will be able to do that the next few times." "WADA will issue a two-year ban, the player will say: 'No, I want one month'," Medvedev told reporters. "So I hope that this will set a precedent where everyone will have the opportunity to defend themselves better than before."
Medvedev is sure that Sinner was also able to secure the settlement thanks to his legal team, a luxury that most players on the tour would not have. "It would be a bad sign if he was the only one who could do that." Kyrgios had previously spoken of a "sad day for tennis" and the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), founded by Novak Djokovic, commented that the "bias was unacceptable" after many other players had received lengthy bans.
Henman also tastes "sour aftertaste"
Former world number one Tim Henman (GBR), remembered as "Gentleman Tim", said the decision left a "sour aftertaste for the sport". "I don't think he (Sinner) was trying to cheat at all. But when I read the statement (from WADA, editor's note), it seems a bit too pleasant and it almost looks like a negotiated outcome."
Sinner had tested positive twice for the anabolic steroid Clostebol in March 2024. In September, WADA appealed against a subsequent acquittal by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The case would have been heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in April. WADA accepted the player's explanation for the reason for the offense and believes the South Tyrolean did not knowingly dope. WADA did not demand that any previous results be overturned. The now only three-month ban applies retroactively from February 9 to May 4. He is officially allowed to train again from April 13. WADA withdrew its appeal to CAS.
