Sinner had tested positive twice for the anabolic steroid Clostebol in March 2024. In September, WADA appealed against a subsequent acquittal by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The case would have been heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in April. WADA accepted the player's explanation for the reason for the offense and believes the South Tyrolean did not knowingly dope. WADA did not demand that any previous results be overturned. The now only three-month ban applies retroactively from February 9 to May 4. He is officially allowed to train again from April 13. WADA withdrew its appeal to CAS.