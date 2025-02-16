Royal glamor break
Why William and Kate are skipping the British Film Awards
While British high society gathers at the BAFTAs in London, Prince William (42) and Princess Kate (43) have opted for a completely different setting - far away from the glare of the flashbulbs, but no less exclusive.
Instead of presenting film awards, the couple and their children George (11), Charlotte (9) and Louis (6) are enjoying a "half-term holiday" in pure paradise: a luxurious family break on the private island of Mustique.
As the Daily Mail reports, BAFTA President William decided to skip the glamorous gala evening this year and instead enjoy Caribbean moments of happiness with Kate, who is recovering from cancer. The family left together on Thursday - just in time for Valentine's Day - with sun, sand and total privacy as their destination.
Grandma and Grandpa Middleton along for the ride
The Middletons, Kate's parents Carole (70) and Michael (75), had already settled on the dream island a few days earlier and were expecting their royal guests.
No ordinary vacation, of course. When William and Kate reside on Mustique, it is of course in keeping with their status: in the opulent private villa "Aurora", a €13,000-a-week oasis with its own cinema, tennis court and guest house - perfect for the Middletons. Surrounded by nine pristine beaches, turquoise waters and just a few luxury villas, Mustique is the ultimate retreat for royals and VIPs. No paparazzi, no prying eyes - instead, cocktails at sunset in the legendary "Basil's Beach Bar" and pure relaxation in the exclusive spa.
It is the royals' first extended vacation since Kate's cancer diagnosis last year, which she received around this time in February 2024. She was able to finish chemotherapy in September. She has been cancer-free since this year.
