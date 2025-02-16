Why William and Kate are skipping the British Film Awards

No ordinary vacation, of course. When William and Kate reside on Mustique, it is of course in keeping with their status: in the opulent private villa "Aurora", a €13,000-a-week oasis with its own cinema, tennis court and guest house - perfect for the Middletons. Surrounded by nine pristine beaches, turquoise waters and just a few luxury villas, Mustique is the ultimate retreat for royals and VIPs. No paparazzi, no prying eyes - instead, cocktails at sunset in the legendary "Basil's Beach Bar" and pure relaxation in the exclusive spa.