Overall World Cup victory goes to an Austrian!

Sapporo double winner Kobayashi in strong form ahead of the World Championships

In the competition on the large hill in Sapporo, Tschofenig, Kraft, Ortner and Hörl were in fifth, sixth, eighth and tenth place after the first round, but the jump onto the podium was not quite possible. Kobayashi, who got into shape just in time for the World Championships starting on February 26th in Trondheim, won with jumps of 132 and 137 meters. Tschofenig was the best of the ÖSV with 127 and 130 meters. In the overall World Cup, Hörl from Salzburg is 183 points behind Tschofenig and remains his only real rival for the big globe.