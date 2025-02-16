"Krone" gained access
The Operations Center: the “eyes and ears” of the World Ski Championships
Hundreds of police officers and paramedics are on site every day at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. All the threads come together in the operations center at the finish stadium on the Zwölferkogel - the "Krone" was allowed to play lapwing. .
The room in a building not far from the World Cup finish area is not too big - full of desks, computers and screens. Almost 20 people are sitting close together, keeping a close eye on all the events surrounding the World Ski Championships. It is the operations center for the police, fire department, Red Cross, organizers and the state of Salzburg. "It is the eyes and ears of the task force," says Salzburg's State Police Director Bernhard Rausch.
Eight cameras monitor the fan zone, the stands and the stadium grounds during the races. "This allows us to react immediately to acute incidents," emphasizes Rausch. A total of 300 police officers are on duty every day around the World Ski Championships in Glemmtal. Alpine police officers are even out and about in the ski area. "We keep an eye on the spectators who are watching the race from the slopes." The police also fly over the finish area with drones. There have been no major incidents so far. Rausch: "It's not like soccer, but there are other challenges. We have a narrow valley and therefore a lot of people in a small space," says the state police director.
Things have only got really dicey once so far: last weekend, a cab driver and a Tyrolean (38) got into a fight outside a pub in Hinterglemm during the night. The result: a smashed window and a broken nose - the "Krone" reported on the incident. "Overall, things are no different now at the World Cup than they usually are at apres ski," says Rausch.
This assessment is also confirmed by Isabella Pernthaner-Schneider from the Red Cross. The Pinzgau district manager also sits in the operations center. "It's a very pleasant audience," she says.
Rescue workers haven't had too much to do yet
The Red Cross has 35 volunteers working at the World Cup every day. Hundreds of boxes of bandages and medicines are at the ready. "Fortunately, we've only had to treat a few people every day so far," emphasizes the paramedic. Two rescue vehicles are parked for the racers - emergency doctor included. The helicopter is parked next to the finish stadium at the Zwölferkogel. Pernthaner-Schneider: "We are equipped."
