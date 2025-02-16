The Operations Center: the “eyes and ears” of the World Ski Championships

Eight cameras monitor the fan zone, the stands and the stadium grounds during the races. "This allows us to react immediately to acute incidents," emphasizes Rausch. A total of 300 police officers are on duty every day around the World Ski Championships in Glemmtal. Alpine police officers are even out and about in the ski area. "We keep an eye on the spectators who are watching the race from the slopes." The police also fly over the finish area with drones. There have been no major incidents so far. Rausch: "It's not like soccer, but there are other challenges. We have a narrow valley and therefore a lot of people in a small space," says the state police director.