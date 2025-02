“This is hypocritical criticism of the police”

"Too vague"'

Because the answer to the question was too vague for the Blue Party, FP party leader Herwig Mahr complained that "not a single concrete question was answered" and described it as a "security policy scandal". VP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner does not want to let this stand, countering on Friday to the "Krone" newspaper: "The FPÖ is the party that is against modern and contemporary surveillance of Islamists and right-wing extremists online. The criticism of the police can therefore not be surpassed in hypocrisy."