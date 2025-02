Chernobyl: These dangers lurk for Austria

Chernobyl. A word that triggers something. Namely sadness - or at least an uneasy feeling. Not only for those who experienced the nuclear disaster near the Ukrainian city of Prypiat in April 1986 in full consciousness. The drama in a nutshell: A simulated power failure leads to an explosion in reactor unit 4, releasing huge amounts of radiation and contaminating large areas of land, causing death, suffering, illness and fear across generations and national borders.