This is how fashionable “political sustainability” can be

Old posters and fashionable items in a new look

As a member of the local sewing workshop, the trained master tailor specializes in making bags from old banners and banners. As colorful and varied as the motifs are: Hengl has the right eye to cut out and reuse the parts that create a visually appealing mixture. "Bring the material, we'll make something new out of it," is the motto of the sewing workshop. "Donations of materials are always welcome here," says the volunteer.