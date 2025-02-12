Israel criticized
CPJ report: record number of journalists killed
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 124 journalists were killed in 2024 - more than ever before. 85 died at the hands of Israeli forces during the Gaza war. Israel rejects accusations of targeted attacks. Sudan, Pakistan, Haiti and Mexico are also considered particularly dangerous.
According to a study, more journalists were killed last year than ever before. At least 124 reporters in 18 countries lost their lives, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) announced on Wednesday. This is the highest number since records began more than 30 years ago. "Today is the most dangerous time to be a journalist," said Executive Director Jodie Ginsberg.
Israel responsible for 70 percent of deaths
According to the New York-based organization, Israel was responsible for almost 70 percent of the deaths. According to the report, 85 journalists were killed by the Israeli armed forces in the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas. In at least ten of these cases, journalists were killed deliberately.
This brings the CPJ to a similar conclusion as the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which attributes a large proportion of the deaths to the Israeli army in its annual report.
The Israeli armed forces have never deliberately targeted journalists and never will.
Statement des israelischen Militärs
The Israeli military said it had not been provided with enough information on the alleged incidents to be able to verify them. "The Israeli Defense Forces have never intentionally targeted journalists and never will."
Number has risen in recent years
In addition to the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Pakistan, Haiti and Mexico are particularly dangerous for journalists. The number of media professionals killed worldwide has risen sharply in recent years: According to the CPJ, a total of 102 were killed in 2023, up from 69 in 2022. The previous high was recorded in 2007 with 113 deaths, almost half of them in the Iraq war. More than 1,700 journalists have been killed in the past 20 years, according to Reporters Without Borders.
According to CPJ, at least six media professionals have been killed since the beginning of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
