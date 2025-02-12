CPJ report: record number of journalists killed

Number has risen in recent years

In addition to the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Pakistan, Haiti and Mexico are particularly dangerous for journalists. The number of media professionals killed worldwide has risen sharply in recent years: According to the CPJ, a total of 102 were killed in 2023, up from 69 in 2022. The previous high was recorded in 2007 with 113 deaths, almost half of them in the Iraq war. More than 1,700 journalists have been killed in the past 20 years, according to Reporters Without Borders.