Naschenweng and Schneider together in front of the camera

Cult stars Paul Pizzera and Otto Jaus return to the big screen as chaotic brother duo Flo and Eddi in the "Pulled Pork" sequel. But this time they get some hot support! Together with their sister Samira (Gizem Emre), who was thought to be missing, they stumble into a highly dangerous adventure: a radical group led by charismatic mastermind Thilo Mannheim (Benno Fürmann) wants to recover the legendary "Treasure of Lake Toplitz" - and will stop at nothing to do so.