On the run: Starek and his bare butt!

The sky over Marbella is almost kitschy blue, not a cloud clouds the firmament. Gustl Stark takes a seat in his golf club on the Costa del Sol, while the waiter eyes Sepp Pail critically and then politely admonishes him. The legendary photographer from the "Krone" violates the dress code in the classy ambience with his T-shirt, a shirt is needed. So off to the neighboring golf store.