Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Funding from the state

“Hub” drives research in the world of quanta

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 17:00

The province of Tyrol is funding a new project in the field of quantum physics with 150,000 euros this year. A quantum computer from Tyrol is currently the most powerful in Europe.

0 Kommentare

We can't see them and yet they are there: quanta, which were also researched by Austrian Nobel Prize winner Anton Zeilinger. Research and development into quantum computers, quantum communication and other high technologies is currently progressing rapidly. The physicists in Innsbruck are world leaders in the field of quantum research.

Zitat Icon

Together with partners from research and industry, the hub aims to create the basis for innovative developments such as the quantum computer and strengthen Tyrol as a location for innovation and research in quantum technology.

Cornelia Hagele

Further strengthening the location
The so-called "Quantum Hub Tirol" was presented on Tuesday in the presence of Science Minister Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP). It is intended to act as an interface between research and economic growth. The state is supporting the hub with 150,000 euros this year. "We are launching an ambitious project to promote quantum research. Together with partners from research and industry, the hub aims to create the basis for innovative developments such as the quantum computer and strengthen Tyrol as a location for innovation and research in quantum technology," explains Hagele.

The hub is supported by the Standortagentur Tirol. It will also create new jobs. By the way: Tirol's quantum computer is currently the most powerful in the whole of Europe.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf