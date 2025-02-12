Funding from the state
“Hub” drives research in the world of quanta
The province of Tyrol is funding a new project in the field of quantum physics with 150,000 euros this year. A quantum computer from Tyrol is currently the most powerful in Europe.
We can't see them and yet they are there: quanta, which were also researched by Austrian Nobel Prize winner Anton Zeilinger. Research and development into quantum computers, quantum communication and other high technologies is currently progressing rapidly. The physicists in Innsbruck are world leaders in the field of quantum research.
Together with partners from research and industry, the hub aims to create the basis for innovative developments such as the quantum computer and strengthen Tyrol as a location for innovation and research in quantum technology.
Cornelia Hagele
Further strengthening the location
The so-called "Quantum Hub Tirol" was presented on Tuesday in the presence of Science Minister Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP). It is intended to act as an interface between research and economic growth. The state is supporting the hub with 150,000 euros this year. "We are launching an ambitious project to promote quantum research. Together with partners from research and industry, the hub aims to create the basis for innovative developments such as the quantum computer and strengthen Tyrol as a location for innovation and research in quantum technology," explains Hagele.
The hub is supported by the Standortagentur Tirol. It will also create new jobs. By the way: Tirol's quantum computer is currently the most powerful in the whole of Europe.
