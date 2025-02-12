“Hub” drives research in the world of quanta

Further strengthening the location

The so-called "Quantum Hub Tirol" was presented on Tuesday in the presence of Science Minister Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP). It is intended to act as an interface between research and economic growth. The state is supporting the hub with 150,000 euros this year. "We are launching an ambitious project to promote quantum research. Together with partners from research and industry, the hub aims to create the basis for innovative developments such as the quantum computer and strengthen Tyrol as a location for innovation and research in quantum technology," explains Hagele.