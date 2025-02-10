Greens: “Duel between yesterday and the day before yesterday”

"Who is the hardest bone when it comes to migration?"

Similarly, "future issues such as education and childcare did not play a role" in Scholz and Merz's statements, Banaszak went on to criticize. Women's concerns in particular, such as the compatibility of family and career, also "probably only played a subordinate role" in their world, as did caring for relatives. Instead, Scholz and Merz mainly tried to outdo each other as to who was "the hardest bone" when it came to migration and deportation.