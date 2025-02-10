Scholz versus Merz
Greens: “Duel between yesterday and the day before yesterday”
A narrow majority of respondents see German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as the winner of the first TV duel against CDU leader Friedrich Merz on Sunday evening. The Greens were disappointed and spoke on Monday of a "duel between yesterday and the day before yesterday" in which no future prospects for Germany were presented.
Party leader Felix Banaszak was particularly critical of the fact that climate protection and key socio-political issues played virtually no role. "Unfortunately, the future did not take place," said Banaszak. "The central question of survival for our and future generations had no place in an hour-and-a-half-long debate," he went on to criticize. Despite increasingly frequent extreme weather events, climate protection was not discussed.
"Who is the hardest bone when it comes to migration?"
Similarly, "future issues such as education and childcare did not play a role" in Scholz and Merz's statements, Banaszak went on to criticize. Women's concerns in particular, such as the compatibility of family and career, also "probably only played a subordinate role" in their world, as did caring for relatives. Instead, Scholz and Merz mainly tried to outdo each other as to who was "the hardest bone" when it came to migration and deportation.
Scholz came across as more credible to viewers
In the online and telephone survey conducted by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen, 37% of eligible voters said that Scholz had done better than Merz. This was announced by the broadcaster ZDF. 34 percent saw the CDU leader ahead - 29 percent saw no difference. The survey is not representative for all eligible voters in Germany, but only for viewers of the duel. According to the survey, Scholz also came across as more credible (42%) and likeable (46%) to viewers.
Merz was only able to convince 31% and 27% of respondents respectively in the categories of credibility and likeability. From the viewers' perspective, the two opponents did not differ in terms of expertise, with each receiving 36% of the vote. 27 percent of respondents could not see any difference here.
SPD chancellor ahead with women
While Scholz was better received by women and won over 43% of female viewers (Merz: 29%), CDU leader Merz was more likely to win over men with 40% (Scholz: 30%). Among the younger respondents, Scholz was clearly ahead of Merz: 47% of 18 to 34-year-olds voted for the Social Democratic head of government and only 25% for the Christian Democratic opposition leader.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.