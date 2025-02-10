Consequences of earthquake weigh on chip specialist TSMC

Silicon wafers damaged, machines intact

A few weeks ago, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the island state of Taiwan. TSMC evacuated some of its plants as a result. The tremors reportedly rendered some silicon wafers, which form the basis for computer chips, unusable and they had to be disposed of. However, the production machines were not damaged. Operations have since returned to normal. TSMC wants to make up for the production losses and has therefore confirmed its full-year targets.