“Vinc” on the end of his career: “At some point it’s enough”

"Just because we don't cuddle each other at the finish..."

Until then, he wants to fend off the Swiss in particular. The fact that the team spirit in the neighboring country is right was shown by a hair-cutting action orchestrated by Odermatt before the award ceremony. "The Swiss are a cool team with a cool spirit, but we have that spirit too. Maybe we don't show it to the outside world like that," said Kriechmayr, quoting his preferred partner for the team combination on Wednesday: "Felli (Manuel Feller, note) once said it well: just because we don't smooch each other at the finish doesn't mean we don't appreciate or like each other."