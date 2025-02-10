After World Championship silver
“Vinc” on the end of his career: “At some point it’s enough”
"At some point, enough is enough!" After winning the silver medal in the World Championship downhill in Saalbach, Vincent Kriechmayr also spoke about ending his career soon.
In all those weeks when things weren't going well at all, Kriechmayr repeatedly emphasized that he would stop when it was no longer fun. Which in his case means: when it's no longer enough for the very front.
"I'm 33, I'll be 34 in October and at some point it's enough. I can't say whether this is my last World Cup, but I'm certainly leaning towards it." He still has the 2026 Olympics in Italy - the speed men race in Bormio - on his agenda, but after that it could be over.
"Just because we don't cuddle each other at the finish..."
Until then, he wants to fend off the Swiss in particular. The fact that the team spirit in the neighboring country is right was shown by a hair-cutting action orchestrated by Odermatt before the award ceremony. "The Swiss are a cool team with a cool spirit, but we have that spirit too. Maybe we don't show it to the outside world like that," said Kriechmayr, quoting his preferred partner for the team combination on Wednesday: "Felli (Manuel Feller, note) once said it well: just because we don't smooch each other at the finish doesn't mean we don't appreciate or like each other."
Postscript: "The spirit alone doesn't make us any faster, but at least it makes it more bearable when things aren't going well."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.