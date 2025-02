Toronto suffers fourth defeat in a row

Antetokounmpo still injured

On Tuesday, the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost 127-135 in Milwaukee. 39 points from Tyrese Maxey were not enough. Damian Lillard stood out for the Bucks with 43 points. The Wisconsin franchise was still without top star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is suffering from a calf strain. Due to the injury, the Greek will also miss next Sunday's All-Star Game in San Francisco.