Roadmap to 2030
Hotterstreit, lake and traffic: what the red-green government is planning
The red-green government's "Burgenland Future Plan" is a whopping 135 pages long. It lists goals and plans for the new government term - from well-known problems to new measures.
It includes the Hotter dispute between Wiesen and Bad Sauerbrunn. As reported, the spa town would like to take over settlements that belong to Wiesen and Pöttsching but are closer to Bad Sauerbrunn. But the strawberry community wants to prevent this. The red-green party is now presenting a solution: a "provincial regulation" in which the affected population is to decide in a referendum.
Referendum on A3?
The issue of the A3 extension to the border is also addressed in the coalition paper. The extension without a referendum is clearly rejected. And further: "A referendum must be held with double approval in all affected municipalities. A majority must be achieved in each individual municipality and as a whole." An extension would therefore be possible if all municipalities agreed to it - which is very unlikely.
Toll for transit trucks
The new state government also wants to take a closer look at traffic in future, particularly in order to curb transit avalanches. A "toll for polluting trucks on selected transit routes on the provincial road network between neighboring countries and the high-ranking toll road network in Austria" is being considered. Not only that, but the implementation of measures from the Austrian Air Pollution Control Act (IG-L) on provincial roads is also to be evaluated. Many people are familiar with the IG-L, particularly through the "Air Hundred" on the Inntal or West Autobahn, for example.
Lake reeds to be burned down
The measures already initiated to preserve Lake Neusiedl are to be continued. The supply of water from the Danube to replenish the groundwater is still fixed. The proliferation of the reed belt is to be curbed by controlled burning - the extent to which this is possible is primarily a legal question.
Mörbisch as a year-round destination
Culture and tourism will play a major role in the future. The Seebühne Mörbisch is to be developed into a year-round destination. At the same time, the structures in tourism are to be streamlined. There have only been three associations since 2021, and further optimization is now planned.
Winegrowing to become more sustainable in future
When it comes to wine, greater emphasis is to be placed on sustainability and businesses are to be supported in the transition. The aim is to achieve "100 percent sustainable cultivation of wine of origin (Burgenland) herbicide- and glyphosphate-free in five years", according to the government agreement. Wineries are also to receive subsidies for the conversion and expansion of rooms, event rooms, sales and presentation rooms.
Speaking of organic: the quota in agriculture is to increase further - from the current 40 percent to 50 percent by 2030. Subsidies are to help with the transition.
Power plant on the Geschriebenstein?
When it comes to energy, the state government also wants to continue on the path of sustainability. Wind power and PV systems are to be expanded. In order for this to happen more quickly, "acceleration areas" are to be defined. In addition, a pilot project in the field of deep geothermal energy is to be launched. And: the construction of a pumped power plant on the Geschriebenstein is to be evaluated.
Waste association remains in focus
Financially troubled municipalities are to be given a helping hand by means of a "cash pool". At the same time, the province is sticking to its plan to take over the waste association. The building land levy is not specifically mentioned in the government programme, but measures to mobilize building land are to be continued.
