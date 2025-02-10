Hotterstreit, lake and traffic: what the red-green government is planning

Toll for transit trucks

The new state government also wants to take a closer look at traffic in future, particularly in order to curb transit avalanches. A "toll for polluting trucks on selected transit routes on the provincial road network between neighboring countries and the high-ranking toll road network in Austria" is being considered. Not only that, but the implementation of measures from the Austrian Air Pollution Control Act (IG-L) on provincial roads is also to be evaluated. Many people are familiar with the IG-L, particularly through the "Air Hundred" on the Inntal or West Autobahn, for example.