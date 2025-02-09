Purker missed the top ten on the final day

Thanks to Purker's best World Cup result on Saturday, where she finished a strong fifth, she is the best red-white-red lady in the overall World Cup with 443 points in twelfth place ahead of the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim (Nor). In the coming week she wants to relax a little and slow down. This will be followed by a preparation course in Seefeld before she actually goes to the World Championships. "I think there are still little things that can be improved. I'm happy with the way I'm going," says the 26-year-old.