Will it be historic?
Odermatt and the battle to join the elite circle
Marco Odermatt is the hunted in the downhill and could make history with the title.However, the Swiss has a large number of hunters ...
Everything is set! The gold medal in the downhill is ready for Marco Odermatt to collect. You'd think so if you look at the statistics. The defending champion has already won two races this year, and in the super-G he skied to the title in impressive style. Which also takes a lot of pressure off the 27-year-old.
Training left out
"After the difficult events in January, this will be a really enjoyable downhill," says the Swiss. "The course is not too easy. It's a very technical descent, especially in the upper section. You can really get something out of it with good skiing. And at the bottom, you always have to hit the decisive turns well, stand well over the ski and keep the speed up. And I can do that." He skipped the third training session yesterday, saving his energy. Even before that, he said: "In three training sessions, it's a good time to try out a few things. It depends on whether I feel ready." Which he apparently did before yesterday's training run.
He also has a team around him: "The training sessions are also there to find the fastest line together. You can also look at the Austrians, who have raced the course dozens of times. Their line is certainly not wrong either."
"Herminator" was the first
If Odermatt wins, he would join an elite circle. Before him, only three skiers have managed to be crowned double world champion in the super-G and downhill in one place. Legend Hermann Maier in 1999 - the "Herminator" celebrated this double premiere in Vail/Beaver Creek. Bode Miller achieved the feat in Bormio in 2005. And four years ago, Vincent Kriechmayr took the gold twice in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
But the pursuers of the Swiss dominators are waiting in the wings. Their biggest rivals come from their own ranks anyway: Franjo von Allmen has already finished second three times this season, while Justin Murisier and Alexis Monney have each won a downhill race. Then there is also a Slovenian named Miha Hrobat, who has already finished third twice on the podium.
Or, as in the women's race yesterday, a really big coup could be pulled off by someone no one had expected ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
