Priority for buses: driving becomes more uncomfortable

"There must be a clear priority for public transport," says Auinger. "Of course, this restricts the freedom of car drivers in certain areas," the mayor clarifies and is prepared for resistance. "It will be difficult for everyone to win a lot politically when it comes to transport," Auinger is aware. "But that's not the point. We want to finally solve the traffic issue and get out of the perpetual discussion." This is not to be achieved with a single big project, but with many individual measures. Some of these are already underway, such as the introduction of the new route 17 and the extension of route 22. The next step will be a major conversion of the trolleybus route network at the end of 2026.