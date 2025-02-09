In the city of Salzburg
Priority for buses: driving becomes more uncomfortable
After the end of the S-Link, the city government wants fewer cars in the city center. As a result, current and future planned bus routes should be able to make rapid progress.
What will happen to public transport in Salzburg after the end of the S-Link? The city government already has a clear idea. Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) and City Councillor for Transport Anna Schiester (Citizens' List) agree that buses should have priority in future. This can only be achieved if space is taken away from car traffic.
"There must be a clear priority for public transport," says Auinger. "Of course, this restricts the freedom of car drivers in certain areas," the mayor clarifies and is prepared for resistance. "It will be difficult for everyone to win a lot politically when it comes to transport," Auinger is aware. "But that's not the point. We want to finally solve the traffic issue and get out of the perpetual discussion." This is not to be achieved with a single big project, but with many individual measures. Some of these are already underway, such as the introduction of the new route 17 and the extension of route 22. The next step will be a major conversion of the trolleybus route network at the end of 2026.
Lines 1 and 4 are to form a large north-south and east-west intersection. Line 1 will then run from Liefering to Salzburg South, line 4 from Kleßheim to Mayrwies. There will be further line adjustments all around.
"It will take a year and a half to discuss and communicate this," says Schiester, who also wants to involve the local population and take on board suggestions. "Not everything is set in stone and can no longer be postponed," she says.
Only buses could run on Rudolfskai
With this step and a change to a 7.5-minute interval, there should be a 3.5-minute interval on the route from the main station to Salzburg South. "I'm already very close to personal freedom," says Auinger.
Whether express buses will actually replace the S-Link is not yet certain. "This is now being examined by the experts," says Auinger. In addition to the route to Hallein, several connections in the surrounding area without a rail corridor, such as towards Hof, Neumarkt via Henndorf or Mattsee, are being looked at. French express bus connections are to be the model for this. "In conjunction with the planned trolleybus measures, we would then have a super public transport network," Auinger believes. "The crucial point is that the buses can get through the city easily," adds Schiester.
Measures are currently being developed to give buses priority on the most important connections. This concerns the Innsbrucker Bundesstraße and the Vogelweiderstraße, for example. In the long term, it is also conceivable that the one-way streets in the city center - Rudolfskai and Imbergstraße - will be removed. Rudolfskai would then be reserved for bus traffic. "That would save the bus 4.5 minutes through the center. That's a lot. But for that to work, I have to take cars out," explains city boss Auinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.