Hörl and Tschofenig on the podium in Lake Placid

Forfang celebrated his sixth World Cup victory in total after jumps of 130.5 and 121 meters; the 29-year-old had previously finished second in four of the last five competitions. Tschofenig, recently successful twice in Willingen, jumped to fourth intermediate place despite poor wind conditions in the first round and improved by one position in the final. While the overall World Cup leader from Carinthia jumped onto the podium for the 14th time this winter, Hörl celebrated his eleventh podium finish of the season.