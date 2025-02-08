Forfang wins
Hörl and Tschofenig on the podium in Lake Placid
Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig narrowly missed out on victory at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Lake Placid. The ÖSV eagles only had to concede second and third place to Norway's Johann Andre Forfang on Saturday.
Hörl was 2.9 points behind the first-time winner of the season, while Four Hills Tournament champion Tschofenig was 4.5 points behind. Maximilian Ortner in sixth place and Stefan Kraft in ninth place also finished in the top ten.
Forfang celebrated his sixth World Cup victory in total after jumps of 130.5 and 121 meters; the 29-year-old had previously finished second in four of the last five competitions. Tschofenig, recently successful twice in Willingen, jumped to fourth intermediate place despite poor wind conditions in the first round and improved by one position in the final. While the overall World Cup leader from Carinthia jumped onto the podium for the 14th time this winter, Hörl celebrated his eleventh podium finish of the season.
Kraft dissatisfied
Kraft was not satisfied after jumps of 118.5 and 122 meters, last year's winner had to settle for ninth place. Markus Müller, on the other hand, was pleased with his twelfth place. Four days after announcing the end of his career at the end of the season, Michael Hayböck dropped eleven positions to 17th place in the final due to bad winds.
