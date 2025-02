Patience required: traffic jams due to vacation shift changes

There were traffic jams, gridlocked traffic and sometimes considerable delays in Tyrol, for example on the Inntalautobahn (A12) towards Germany from Kirchbichl, on the Fernpassstraße (B179) towards Germany between Nassereith and the Fernpass and between Heiterwang and Vils, on the Reschenstraße (B180) towards the A12 between Tösens and Prutz and on the Ötztalstraße (B186) towards the freeway from Köfels.